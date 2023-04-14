The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .300 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 51st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this year, and 6% of his chances at the plate.

Alvarez has an RBI in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings