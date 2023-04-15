Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .350 with three doubles and two walks.
- Dubon enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429.
- In nine of 10 games this year (90.0%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
