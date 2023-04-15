The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Tommy Fleetwood is in fifth place at -8.

Looking to bet on Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Fleetwood has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five in two of his past five events.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Fleetwood hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 25 -4 271 0 15 6 6 $3.1M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Fleetwood's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fleetwood finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 91 yards shorter than the average course Fleetwood has played in the past year (7,304).

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was in the 54th percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which landed him in the 45th percentile of the field.

Fleetwood shot better than 44% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Fleetwood fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Fleetwood had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.5).

Fleetwood's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the tournament average (3.5).

At that last tournament, Fleetwood had a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Fleetwood finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Fleetwood carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Fleetwood's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.