When the Houston Astros (7-8) and Texas Rangers (8-6) meet at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, April 16, Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +165. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (1-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (1-1, 8.22 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Astros have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rangers have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Rangers this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

