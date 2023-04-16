The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has four walks while batting .194.

Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

