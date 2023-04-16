The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley has four walks while batting .194.
  • Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Heaney (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.