The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are scheduled to match up on Sunday at FedExForum, with a tip-off time of 3:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Thunder 115-100. With 42 points, Kenneth Lofton Jr. was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kenneth Lofton Jr. 42 14 0 1 0 0 Ziaire Williams 24 4 9 0 1 3 Vince Williams Jr. 15 8 1 2 1 1

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their most recent game against the Timberwolves, 108-102 in OT, on Tuesday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 10 6 1 2 3 Anthony Davis 24 15 4 2 3 0 Dennis Schroder 21 4 2 1 0 3

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is tops on his squad in both points (26.2) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jackson averages a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 18.6 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane puts up 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones posts 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers receive 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from James.

Jarred Vanderbilt leads the Lakers in rebounding (7.4 per game), and produces 7.9 points and 2.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 26.3 12.7 3.2 1.2 1.8 0.1 Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 18.2 6.1 1.0 0.9 2.2 1.6 Desmond Bane MEM 19.4 3.8 4.0 0.9 0.3 2.6 LeBron James LAL 20.2 6.1 4.9 0.6 0.6 2.1 Austin Reaves LAL 18.3 3.3 6.1 0.3 0.0 1.8 Ja Morant MEM 14.3 3.6 5.4 0.5 0.2 0.7

