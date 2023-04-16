Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has two walks while batting .174.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in three games this year (27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- Meyers has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.