Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .222.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%).
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (60.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.