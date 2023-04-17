The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .194 with a double, two home runs and 12 walks.

This year, Bregman has tallied at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings