The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 16 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 77 total runs this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros rank 13th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston has the fifth-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.311 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Away Cristian Javier Mitch Keller 4/12/2023 Pirates W 7-0 Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers W 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers L 9-1 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves - Away Cristian Javier -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.