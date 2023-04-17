The Los Angeles Kings go on the road to square off against the Edmonton Oilers in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. The Oilers are favored (-195) in this game against the Kings (+165).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to win the game.

Oilers vs. Kings Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-195)

Oilers (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have finished 5-9-14 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 50-23-9.

Edmonton is 15-9-5 (35 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers registered just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has finished 3-9-2 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering eight points).

The Oilers have scored more than two goals 62 times, and are 47-9-6 in those games (to record 100 points).

In the 34 games when Edmonton has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 43 points after finishing 20-11-3.

When it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 32-10-2 (66 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-13-7 to register 41 points.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 10-10-20 in overtime contests.

In the 28 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 37 points.

In 10 games this season when the Kings ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-6-3).

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-8-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kings have earned 88 points in their 53 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 15-12-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Kings went 7-6-4 in those matchups (18 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Oilers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

