Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has a double, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .197.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bregman has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (52.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
- Bassitt (1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 7.63 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
