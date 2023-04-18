The Phoenix Suns are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -8.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.

The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 37 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Los Angeles has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

The Clippers have won in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 37 45.1% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over five times.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road games (21-19-0).

The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Clippers have hit the over eight times.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (21-20-0) than at home (19-22-0).

The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 9-6 42-40 Clippers 40-42 0-3 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

