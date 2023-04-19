Alex Bregman -- hitting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
