Astros vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (8-10) and the Toronto Blue Jays (11-7) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (1-2) to the mound, while Luis Garcia (0-2) will take the ball for the Houston Astros.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Astros have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (88 total runs).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
|April 16
|Rangers
|L 9-1
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|April 17
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
|April 18
|Blue Jays
|L 4-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
|April 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
|April 21
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Elder
|April 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Wright
|April 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Max Fried
|April 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Taj Bradley
|April 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Drew Rasmussen
