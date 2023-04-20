Find the injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28), which currently includes only one player listed, as the 76ers prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Barclays Center on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the 76ers beat the Nets 96-84 Monday. Tyrese Maxey paced the 76ers in the win with 33 points, while Cameron Johnson had 28 in the losing effort for the Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen McDaniels SF Questionable Illness 9.4 4.3 1.6

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers record 115.2 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nets give up.

When Philadelphia scores more than 112.5 points, it is 41-5.

In their last 10 games, the 76ers have been scoring 113.9 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from deep.

The 76ers rank fourth in the NBA with 115.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in the league defensively with 110.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up an average of 113.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nets are posting 108 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than their season average (113.4).

Brooklyn knocks down 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 11.8 on average.

The Nets average 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in league), and give up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

76ers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4.5 209.5

