Friday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (14-5) taking on the Houston Astros (9-10) at 7:20 PM ET (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (2-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Brown (2-0) for the Houston Astros.

Astros vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (96 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have the seventh-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule