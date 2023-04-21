Friday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (14-5) taking on the Houston Astros (9-10) at 7:20 PM ET (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (2-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Hunter Brown (2-0) for the Houston Astros.

Astros vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
  • The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Houston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (96 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Astros have the seventh-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 15 Rangers W 8-2 Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
April 16 Rangers L 9-1 Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
April 17 Blue Jays W 9-2 Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
April 18 Blue Jays L 4-2 Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
April 19 Blue Jays W 8-1 Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
April 21 @ Braves - Hunter Brown vs Bryce Elder
April 22 @ Braves - Framber Valdez vs Kyle Wright
April 23 @ Braves - Cristian Javier vs Max Fried
April 24 @ Rays - Jose Urquidy vs Taj Bradley
April 25 @ Rays - Luis Garcia vs Drew Rasmussen
April 26 @ Rays - Hunter Brown vs Calvin Faucher

