Astros vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman hit the field at Truist Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.
Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-120
|+100
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 19 games with a total this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|3-3
|4-3
|5-7
|7-7
|2-3
