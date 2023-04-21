Alex Bregman and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the field when the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at Truist Park.

Astros vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 19 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 96 total runs this season.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.330).

The Astros rank 11th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (2-0) will take the mound for the Astros, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Brown will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Rangers W 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers L 9-1 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays L 4-2 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves - Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays - Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays - Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays - Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher

