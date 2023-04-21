The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (228.5)
  • The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Boston covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 44.7% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (66.7%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Hawks have put up (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

  • Boston has been thriving at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
  • The Celtics are delivering 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
  • Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).
  • The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
  • In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

