Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) meet at State Farm Arena on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Celtics' Last Game

The Hawks were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 119-106. Dejounte Murray scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum led the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Jayson Tatum 29 10 6 1 1 5
Derrick White 26 7 2 1 3 2
Jaylen Brown 18 3 2 3 2 2

Hawks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Dejounte Murray 29 6 6 4 0 7
Trae Young 24 3 6 2 0 2
Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 2 4 2 0 4

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).
  • Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is producing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • Murray gets the Hawks 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.
  • The Hawks get 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.
  • Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Dejounte Murray ATL 19.6 4.3 5 1.6 0 1.4
Jayson Tatum BOS 20.1 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 2.5
Derrick White BOS 15.9 4.7 3.1 0.5 1.4 2.2
Trae Young ATL 17 1.7 8.8 1 0 1
Clint Capela ATL 10 8.4 0.5 0.9 1 0
Jaylen Brown BOS 17.3 4.9 2.6 0.8 0.2 1

