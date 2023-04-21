Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.444) and total hits (20) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 14 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (21.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one RBI five times (26.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 1.53 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
