On Friday, Mauricio Dubon (.349 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .323 with three doubles and two walks.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Dubon will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 93.3% of his 15 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.

In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.

Dubon has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in 10 of 15 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

