Bookmakers have set player props for James Harden, Mikal Bridges and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-105) 6.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-139)

The 21 points Harden has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (23.5).

Harden has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Harden's year-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

Harden has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-120) 6.5 (-154) 2.5 (+115) 1.5 (-115)

The 16.5-point prop bet set for Tobias Harris on Saturday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Saturday's assists over/under for Harris (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-149)

Saturday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 24.5 points, 4.2 more than his season average.

Maxey has grabbed 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Maxey's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Maxey's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 4.5 (-139) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Bridges is averaging 20.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 7.4 less than Saturday's prop total.

Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Bridges has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

The 17.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday is 0.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

