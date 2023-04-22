Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Bregman is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

