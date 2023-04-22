Saturday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (14-6) matching up with the Houston Astros (10-10) at 7:20 PM ET (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (1-2) to the mound, while Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Atlanta Braves.

Astros vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Astros vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 102 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule