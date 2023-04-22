Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (10-10) on Saturday, April 22, when they match up with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (14-6) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-115). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (1-2, 1.80 ERA) vs Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 7-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (46.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have won in each of the two matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

The Braves have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Astros vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

