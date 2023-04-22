The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

