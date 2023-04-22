After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .250.
  • Meyers is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this season (18.8%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.