After batting .115 with four walks in his past 10 games, David Hensley and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has six walks while hitting .167.

Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Hensley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

