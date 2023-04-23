After going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 18 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%), Alvarez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in six games this season (31.6%), homering in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had an RBI in 12 games this year (63.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (36.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

