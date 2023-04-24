On Monday, Alex Bregman (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has three doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .235.

Bregman is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Bregman has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (31.8%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings