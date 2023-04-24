Jacob Meyers -- hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .277 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Meyers will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last games.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (16.7%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.71).
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley (2-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
