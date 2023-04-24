After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .216 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Pena has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (seven of 22), with more than one RBI four times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.71 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Rays will look to Bradley (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
