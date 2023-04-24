After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .227 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Diaz is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In four of eight games this season, Diaz has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Diaz has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.71).
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
  • Bradley (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
