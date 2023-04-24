Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .227 with two doubles and a walk.
- Diaz is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In four of eight games this season, Diaz has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Diaz has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.71).
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
