Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars are playing the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Dadonov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

Dadonov's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -8.

In eight of 73 games this season Dadonov has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 30 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Dadonov hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 73 Games 9 33 Points 5 7 Goals 4 26 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.