Jeremy Pena -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pena has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (17.4%).
  • In 14 games this season (60.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen (3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
