Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a 18-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318.
- In 94.7% of his 19 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 73.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
