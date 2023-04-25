Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25 showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 219 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is sixth in the league.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players