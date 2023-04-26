Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) versus the Houston Astros (13-11) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 26.

The Rays will give the nod to Calvin Faucher against the Astros and Hunter Brown (2-0).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (121 total, five per game).

The Astros have the fourth-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule