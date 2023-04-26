Randy Arozarena's Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) and Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (13-11) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, April 26 at Tropicana Field. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Calvin Faucher - TB (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (2-0, 3.09 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 20-3 (winning 87% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

