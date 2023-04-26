Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rays on April 26, 2023
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Randy Arozarena, Kyle Tucker and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Houston Astros matchup at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Astros vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 25 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .301/.417/.518 slash line so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arozarena Stats
- Arozarena has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, eight walks and 24 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .348/.412/.584 on the year.
- Arozarena has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has recorded 26 hits with three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He has a .313/.408/.566 slash line on the season.
- Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.