The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .229 with seven doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (37.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (16.7%).

He has scored in 15 of 24 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

