Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the mound, April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.417) this season, fueled by 25 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 70.8% of his 24 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (20.8%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 12 games this year (50.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending Faucher (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
