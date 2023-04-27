How to Watch the Devils vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can see the Rangers-Devils matchup on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|3-1 NJ
|4/22/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|4/18/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the league (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers' total of 216 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.
- The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.