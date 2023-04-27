Golfers will take the links at the 7,456-yard, par-71 Vidanta Vallarta for the first round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico on Thursday, April 27, with a purse of $7.7M up for grabs. Jon Rahm is the defending champ at the event.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Start Time: 8:45 AM ET

8:45 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Par 71/7,456 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

Want to place a bet on the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:45 AM ET Hole 1 D.J. Trahan, Greg Chalmers, Kevin Stadler 9:07 AM ET Hole 10 Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, Henry Lebioda 9:18 AM ET Hole 10 Emiliano Grillo, Alexander Noren, Jon Rahm 9:29 AM ET Hole 10 Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman 9:40 AM ET Hole 10 Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Matt Wallace 9:51 AM ET Hole 10 Callum Tarren, D.A. Points, Beau Hossler 10:02 AM ET Hole 10 George McNeill, Wyndham Clark, Kevin Streelman 10:13 AM ET Hole 10 Brandon Wu, Sean O'Hair, Patrick Rodgers 10:24 AM ET Hole 10 Kyle Westmoreland, Cristobal Del Solar, Ryan Gerard 10:35 AM ET Hole 10 Harry Hall, Kevin Roy, Jose Toledo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.