Astros vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Astrosgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-160
|+135
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost both.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have gone 7-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 46.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Houston has a record of 4-5 (44.4%).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 61.5% chance to win.
- Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-9-1 record against the over/under.
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|8-4
|5-3
|9-8
|11-8
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.