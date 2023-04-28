When the Houston Astros (14-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) match up in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Friday, April 28, Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while the Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Phillies have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-2, 2.25 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

In the last 10 games, the Astros were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Phillies have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

