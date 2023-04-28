Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has seven doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .240.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.0% of them.
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (16.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pena has driven home a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 16 of 25 games (64.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Nola (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
