Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Zack Wheeler, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-125). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 5:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. For three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 7.7 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won seven of the 16 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (43.8%).

Houston has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 55.6% chance to win.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-8 8-4 5-3 9-9 11-9 3-3

